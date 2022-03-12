Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $68.69. 4,415,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,231. Southern has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Southern by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

