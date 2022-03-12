Southside Bancshares (LON:SBSI) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33). Approximately 44,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 104,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.75 ($1.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of £86.60 million and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.33.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (LON:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

