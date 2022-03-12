SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,638,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,312,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,798. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.62.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.