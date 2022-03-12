SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after buying an additional 185,498 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,503,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.42. 5,614,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,791,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.