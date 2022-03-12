SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $468.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $452.36 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.