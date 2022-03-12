Spectrum Hits Market Capitalization of $12,388.71 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Spectrum has a market cap of $12,388.71 and $2,241.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.44 or 0.00269616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001270 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

