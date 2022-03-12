Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12,445.17

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $12,445.17 and approximately $1,897.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

