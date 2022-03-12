Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.51.

OTCMKTS:SPIR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,032. Spire has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 13,117.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 428.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

