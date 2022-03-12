Spire Wealth Management Buys 13,706 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

ED stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.18 and a twelve month high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Edison (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.