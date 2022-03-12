Spire Wealth Management Buys 5,292 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

