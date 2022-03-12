Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $103.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total value of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,467 shares of company stock valued at $24,773,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

