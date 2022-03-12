Spire Wealth Management Has $2.41 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 9.8% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

