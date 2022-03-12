Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

