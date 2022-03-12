Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 58.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 201,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DRVN stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.
Driven Brands Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
