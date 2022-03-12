Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 74.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 105,630.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $40.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAVE. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.