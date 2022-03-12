Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.18.
NYSE SPOT opened at $124.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.93. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $305.60.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
