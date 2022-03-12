Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.18.

NYSE SPOT opened at $124.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.93. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

