Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.91

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.91 and traded as low as $16.69. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 27,706 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is -71.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

