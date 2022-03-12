Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 721 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $22,228.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

