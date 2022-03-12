Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 285,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NGVC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

