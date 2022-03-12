Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth $6,087,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 584.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 399,181 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ocugen by 444.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 94,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ocugen by 2,375.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 565,275 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $600,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 4.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

