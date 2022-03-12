Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $196,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,372,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

