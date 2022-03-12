Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in JAKKS Pacific by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAKK. TheStreet upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $134.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.33.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.80. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 5,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 160,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $4,886,592.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

