Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 36,750 Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GROY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 268.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $85,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GROY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

GROY stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.87.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

