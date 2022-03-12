Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 49,741 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,741 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.27.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPTH shares. StockNews.com raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

LightPath Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.