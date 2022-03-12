Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SQSP. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.47.

NYSE SQSP opened at $24.87 on Friday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

