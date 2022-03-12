SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) Insider Simon Richard Tucker Acquires 30,165 Shares

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Richard Tucker purchased 30,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £9,954.45 ($13,043.04).
Shares of LON SRT opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. SRT Marine Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28.62 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.03. The stock has a market cap of £56.28 million and a P/E ratio of -10.07.
SRT Marine Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
