Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 609.86 ($7.99).

STAN stock opened at GBX 487.60 ($6.39) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 522.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 474.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

