Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 609.86 ($7.99).

STAN stock opened at GBX 487.60 ($6.39) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 522.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 474.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 590 ($7.73).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

