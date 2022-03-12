StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

