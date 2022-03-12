StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.
Shares of StarTek stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.
About StarTek (Get Rating)
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarTek (SRT)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.