State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.24 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,345 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 765,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 185,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE MDC opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

