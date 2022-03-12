State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $2.40 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 777,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,750,000 after buying an additional 545,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 520,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 438,379 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

ACI stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

