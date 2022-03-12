State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,147,000 after buying an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,571,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,575,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock worth $112,531,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

