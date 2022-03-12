State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,112 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

