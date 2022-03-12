State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,485 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 259.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 66,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,574,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,685,000 after buying an additional 634,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 119.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 105,285 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

