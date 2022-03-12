State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,481,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AAON. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About AAON (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.