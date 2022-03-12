Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Stevanato Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STVN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

Stevanato Group stock opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.72).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,216,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

