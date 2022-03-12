Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Stevanato Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Stevanato Group stock opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.72).
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,216,000 after buying an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
