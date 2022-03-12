Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

NYSE:STVN opened at €15.24 ($16.57) on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12-month high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 181,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,342,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.