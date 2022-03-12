Steven A. Davis Purchases 5,500 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AEO opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

