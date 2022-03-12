STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.49

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.49 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 27.04 ($0.35). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37), with a volume of 18,878 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £16.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.49.

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

