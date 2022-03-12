StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE VGZ opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $111.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.31.
Vista Gold Company Profile
