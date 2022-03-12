StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Amcon Distributing stock opened at $170.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.79. Amcon Distributing has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $270.00.

Amcon Distributing Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

