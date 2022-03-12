StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Coffee has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

