StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $40.36 on Thursday. Community Financial has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

