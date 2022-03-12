StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSIT opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $916,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.