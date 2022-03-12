StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSIT opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.00. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.69.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
