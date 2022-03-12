StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NERV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

