StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NERV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.
NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.90.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 58,202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
