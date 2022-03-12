StockNews.com Upgrades McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $211.42 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.01 and a 200-day moving average of $250.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after buying an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

