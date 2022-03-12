StockNews.com Upgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Buy

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

SILC opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $256.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.75. Silicom has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom (Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

