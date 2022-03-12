StockNews.com Upgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $156.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.90. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $128.21 and a 12-month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Universal Display by 34.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Universal Display by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Universal Display by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 166,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Universal Display by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

