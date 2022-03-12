Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $752.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61.
In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.
STOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
