Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNOV opened at $28.29 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $30.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

