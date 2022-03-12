Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UOCT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 66.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 70,996 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

